Mohammed Babangida & Rahma Indimi back together? Photographer accuses Burna Boy of intellectual property theft. See other gists you don’t want to miss

MOHAMMED BABANGIDA & RAHMA INDIMI:

The pair of Mohammed Babangida, the first son of Nigeria’s former military head of state, Ibrahim Babangida, and his estranged wife, Rahma Indimi, the daughter of Maiduguri based billionaire and oil magnate, Mohammed Indimi are reportedly back together following recent posts on social media platform, Instagram.

We gather that a particular picture which was posted online by Rahama had elicited a report from a news site which insinuated that part of the images was cropped off to exclude the children of her husband’s second wife in a way that only her own children with her ex-husband, Mohammed Babagangida, featured in the photo with the former Military ruler.

In her reaction to the report, Rahama said that the story was false, adding that she and her ex-husband have reconciled. “How is this even news? Kaiiii, anything to make money abi? Well, first of all, there are three of my children in the picture, not two; secondly I do not have my co-wife’s permission to post her children and Muhammed specifically told me no social media. Muhammad and I have reconciled and we are in a good place so please stop sh**t stirring,” her post in part read.

IBUKUN AWOSIKA:

Award winning filmmaker, Kunle Afolayan left many surprised when he revealed that banker, author and motivational speaker, Ibukun Awosika as the surprise cast of his new movie ‘Citation’.

Celebrity Gist can confirm that Ibukun Awosika also bears her real name while playing the role of a university faculty dean in the movie which was shot with the new Canon EOS C500 MarK II camera, which happens to be the first time anyone will use the high-tech device (recently launched) in Africa.

Dr Ibukun Awosika was unveiled during an exclusive screening of the movie and will interestingly make her debut while playing the role of the dean of a university faculty, overseeing the senate panel hearing a case of alleged sexual harassment.

BURNA BOY:

A local based photographer has accused ‘Ye’ crooner, Damini Ogulu known professionally in music circles as Burna Boy of intellectual property theft.

The photographer who made the allegations in a Twitter post said that the inspiration for the art cover of Burna Boy’s latest album, ‘Twice As Tall’, was inspired by a picture he shared in 2019.

Accusing Burna Boy of the offence, @webgod30 tweeted his allegation against the ‘Wonderful’ singer, saying “Remember my picture from 2019? That’s how @burnaboy went to copy and use it for #TWICEASTALL in 2020.”

He went on to say: “I cry out on behalf of my other brothers who cry that their ideas are being stolen. This intellectual property theft is paining my lungs. BurnaBoy must pay me damage.”

Burna Boy who has been reveling in the positive rating gathered by his new album is however yet to reply to the intellectual property theft allegation leveled against him by @webgod30.

SOSO SOBEREKON: The former manager of Five Star Entertainment, Soso Soberekon, became the target of critics in the music industry who rained invectives at him after he declared his political ambition to contest for governor of Rivers State come 2023.

Soberekon shared a poster of himself devoid of party affiliation on his Instagram page on Tuesday, September 1, and captioned it:”With love for our state and a fierce commitment to a vision of rapid progress for indigenes of Rivers State and following wide-ranging consultations, I offer myself to serve you as Governor. I, therefore, intend to be a candidate in the 2023 gubernatorial election. I seek the opportunity to offer our State visionary, purposeful, competent leadership to build our future. The time is now we can do it. God bless”

The post attracted a barrage of negative criticism from many who summed up that the chubby dark-complexioned talent manager was chasing a tall dream that may never become a reality.

BEST OF NOLLYWOOD (BON):

The organisers of the annual Best of Nollywood (BON), is set to premiere its latest documentary on two pioneers of Nigeria celebrity reporting, Chief Dele Momodu (Bob Dee) and Mayor Akinpelu.

We can confirm that the documentary on two pioneers, titled ‘Pathfinders’ will be unveiled on Monday, September 7 in Lagos, at an event which will also witness the launch of of Seun Oloketuyi’s (Mr. BON) maiden book publication titled ‘From Me To You, The Story Of BON Awards’.

According to Oloketuyi, a journalist, founder of BON Awards and the executive producer of the documentary, ‘Pathfinders’ is a first of its kind documentary focused on two of Nigeria’s media giants who have contributed immensely to the growth of celebrity reportage in Nigeria. It chronicles the journalistic history of the two pathfinders, whom many journalists owe their careers to today.

“The reality is that many celebrity reporters cannot tell their stories without mentioning Bob Dee or Mayor Akinpelu, they have been exceptional in their dedication to their craft, and that inspired the documentary, ‘Pathfinders’,” he said.

DR DRE & NICOLE YOUNG:

The estranged wife of American music producer, Dr Dre, is seeking nearly $2 million per month in spousal support as well as $5 million in legal fees according to new court documents filed in court.

Nicole Young’s attorneys claim in California court papers that Dre should pay $1,936,399 in monthly support, and allege that Young’s having trouble paying her bills since her marriage of 24 years broke up, and Dre controls all their assets.

The court papers further allege that the rap star kicked Young out of their 43,000-square-foot Brentwood mansion, April 1, “in the middle of the night” and “in a drunken rage.”

The papers paint Dre (aka Andre Young) as a control freak who “forced” Young to sign a prenup on their wedding day “under extreme duress.” The couple has been battling over the pre-nup since filing for divorce in June. Young also alleges Dre has blocked her AmEx charges.

