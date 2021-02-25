MOHAMMED/ORTOM FEUD: Put your 'disorganized' house in order, BMO tells PDP | Ripples Nigeria

Latest
MOHAMMED/ORTOM FEUD: Put your ‘disorganized’ house in order, BMO tells PDP
The Buhari Media Organisation (BMO) on Wednesday called on the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to put its “disorganised” house in order.
The pro-Buhari group, made the call in a statement made available to Ripples Nigeria, upbraiding the PDP over incendiary media comments by its governors, Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State and Samuel Ortom of Benue State.
It would be recalled that the two governors have been engaged in a war of words, on the issue of threats of eviction of Fulani herdsmen in the southern part of Nigeria.
Governor Mohammed had traced the origin of the profiling of Fulani herdsmen to Governor Ortom’s comments in the past, while the Benue Governor countered that Governor Mohammed was by his recent comments giving tacit support to criminals.
However, BMO, in the statement signed by its Chairman Niyi Akinsiju and Secretary Cassidy Madueke, appealed to the leaders of the PDP to save the country from needless civil unrest through their unguarded comments.
The group also advised PDP leaders to spare time out of their daily media attacks on President Muhammadu Buhari to put their disorganised house in order.
Read also: ‘Members of BMO are shameless vultures,’ —Dele Momodu
The statement reads part: “We consider it a height of irresponsibility for the PDP and its Governors to exacerbate the tension in the country, rather than play the role of leaders and peacemakers. It is also disappointing that while the Federal Government under President Muhammadu Buhari is working hard to calm tension across the country and promote the peaceful co-existence of all Nigerians, the PDP and its leaders are busy creating divisions among Nigerians, thereby creating unnecessary tension in the land.
“President Muhammadu Buhari has, in a bid to curtail the spate of insecurity in Nigeria, approved stakeholders meetings with the security agencies in the six geo-political zones of the country. The first has held in the North-West with most leaders of the zone in attendance.
“Similarly the President has been engaging some of the affected States where tensions rose as a result of the eviction or quit notices to herders, and this approach is yielding the desired results as peace has gradually returned to the affected communities”.
It also appealed to the opposition party to join hands with the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari in advancing the peace and development of the country, rather than playing destructive opposition politics.
BMO said further: “There is no doubt that the recent outbursts of the three PDP governors, Seyi Makinde of Oyo state, Gabriel Ortom of Benue state and Bala Mohammammed of Bauchi state is a clear manifestation of our earlier position that the PDP had, during its 16-year misrule, trivialised and politicised security issues to the detriment of the people.
“It is no wonder that Governors of the same political party could not come together and appraise the security situation in the country and proffer workable solutions, rather than inflaming passions and creating tension in the country.”
BMO urged the Governors and PDP to act as a responsible opposition and desist from further creating confusion and needless tension in the country.
