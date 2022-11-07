Mohbad takes swipe at Naira Marley, Marlian records in new single

Nigerian recording artiste, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji who is better known as Mohbad has addressed his ongoing rift with his former boss, Naira Marley and his record label, Marlian Records in his newly released single.

The singer in his untitled diss track spoke about how he was dealt with by his former boss and label mates. According to the singer, the label threatened members of his family, including his mum and dad and made attempts to ‘corner’ (exterminate) him.

Mohbad has been at loggerheads with the record label since the commencement of 2022. A couple of weeks ago, the singer took to Twitter to lament after he was allegedly assaulted by members of the Marlian crew in Naira Marley’s house in Lagos state.

Though Naira Marley since denied the allegations, Mohbad published videos to show injuries he sustained during the attack.

“Won ti se ojoro…won fe ma corner mi,” he says in the track and this translate to “they have cheated…they wanted to trick me”. He also went on to admit that he might not have much but he’s okay and happy.

