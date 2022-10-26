Mohbad’s lawyers serve Naira Marley’s label notice to terminate contract

Legal representatives of Nigerian recording artiste, Mohbad whose real name is Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba have served a notice of contract termination on Naira Marley the owner of Marlian Records.

This is coming weeks after Mohbad published several videos on social media claiming he was physically assaulted by members of Marlian Records.

On Tuesday, 25th 2022, Mohbad’s lawyers served Naira Marley’s Marlian Records with notice of contract termination.

The letter headed “Termination Notice” reads in part that Naira Marley orchestrated and carried out violent attacks on their client (Mohbad).

It also provided that Naira Marley has failed to pay all royalties and advances due to Mohbad as agreed in the contract entered into in 2019.

The notice stated that it was on this basis that Mohbad was terminating his contract with Marlian Records.

It also demanded that Naira Marley pay all the royalties, advances, and all monetary compensation due to Mohbad under the contract. The letter also demanded that Naira Marley hands back to Mohbad the catalogue of all the songs released under Marlian Records.

