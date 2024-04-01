Entertainment
Mohbad’s widow: Actress Charity Nnaji urges men to check their kids’ DNA
Sultry Nollywood actress, Charity Nnaji, has urged men to check the DNA of their children if their wives are declaring their support for Omowunmi, the widow of late singer Ilerioluwa Aloba aka Mohbad.
The thespian made the call after Omowunmi vowed she would never subject her son, Liam, to any DNA tests.
She wrote: “Men listen, if your wife is supporting Mobad’s wife not to do DNA test, she’s a suspect. Kindly take those kids you have with that betrayer of a wife who’s supporting Mobad’s wife and go for a DNA test.
READ ALSO: Mohbad’s widow, Omowunmi, says she’s getting death threats, amid petition from Primeboy
“For crying out loud, who will want to go through this type of pressure without wanting to clear her conscience and free herself from all this public disgrace?
‘‘You are not far from a witch if you keep allowing your husband to train another man’s child. Remember na only woman know who give am belle and please don’t vouch for my gender after all. They said a clear conscience fears no accusation.”
