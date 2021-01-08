Momodu fires back at Lauretta Onochie, says she’s a troublesome lady, scavenger

A former presidential candidate, Dele Momodu, has described President Muhammadu Buhari’s aide, Lauretta Onochie as a troublesome lady and a scavenger.

Momodu was responding to an earlier attack on him by Onochie, Friday morning.

Onochie had attacked the politician and politician for saying that Buhari’s administration has failed.

But in his reply, Momodu wrote on his verified Twitter handle -@DeleMomodu:

“My attention has just been drawn to a reaction to one of my tweets from a troublesome lady called Lauretta, one of those scavengers who litter government offices in Nigeria who are given big official titles for decoration but actually have no access to their so-called bosses…

“Lauretta’s grouse is that I said I considered Buhari’s government a failure. Have I said anything new? From Arewa, to Igbo, to Yoruba groups, everyone has expressed the same sentiments and what I would have expected was a simple list of Buhari’s achievements but she attacked my person.

“She went their usual route of cheap blackmail that ‘Buhari has failed because he’s not paying…’ us cash. Lauretta picked on a wrong customer once again. When a child buys a pair of shoes for his one-legged Dad, he should be ready to hear some true tales. I’m not a govt jobber!!

“Since she’s never done any business in her life, she assumes we are all scavengers:

1. Your boss Buhari was my colleague in 2011 when we were both Presidential candidates

2. I spent my hard-earned money on Buhari’s campaign without asking for anything. Pls, where were you?”

