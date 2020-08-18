Mompha demands N5m compensation from EFCC over fresh arrest

Internet personality, Ismaila Mustapha, aka Mompha, on Tuesday, asked the Federal High Court, Lagos, to compel the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to pay him N5million over his “unlawful re-arrest and detention.”

Mompha, who is standing trial for alleged money laundering, was re-arrested last Friday after he returned to the commission’s office in Ikoyi, Lagos, to retrieve his seized items.

The EFCC spokesman, Dele Oyewale, who confirmed the internet celebrity’s arrest to journalists on Monday, said he was nabbed by the commission’s operatives for alleged internet fraud.

In the suit filed by his lawyer, Mr. Gboyega Oyewole (SAN), Mompha urged the court to declare that his re-arrest and detention by the EFCC was unjustifiable and unlawful.

He also asked the court to declare that the continued seizure of the items violated his right to own property under Section 44 of the constitution.

The internet personality prayed the court to order the EFCC not only to free him but also to give him back the seized items and pay him N5million. damages.

