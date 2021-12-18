Mompha demands not to be dragged into Bobrisky and Tonto Dikeh feud

Nigerian socialite and businessman Mompha, real name Ismailia Mustapha, has on Saturday December 18 slammed transvestite Bobrisky for involving him in his feud with Tonto Dikeh.

This comes after in one of the several screenshots of the conversation Tonto Dikeh released of herself and Bobrisky; to reveal what caused their fight, Bobrisky mentioned Mompha’s name; where he stated that the businessman gave Dikeh money and she didn’t tell him about it.

After discovering his name had been dragged into the feud; the rather angry businessman took to his page to caution Bobrisky; and ask that his name not be mentioned in the ongoing messy social media drama.

Mompha wrote on his page:

“My attention has been drawn to a statement credited to Idris Okuneye (aka “Bobrisky”); which is currently receiving traction across the social media. In the said statement, Bobrisky stated that I gave Tonto Dikeh the sum of N300,000.00 without his knowledge.

I wish to state that this is not only untrue; but a deliberate attempt by Bobrisky, who is notorious for seeking attention; through every means (including blackmail), to smear and ridicule my personality before the world. Rather, it was Bobrisky who informed me that Tonto Dikeh accused me of being too stingy; which I refuted as untrue.

READ ALSO: Ex-bestfriends Tonto Dikeh, Bobrisky expose each other’s dirty secrets on social media

The truth is that I only gave the sum of N300,000.00 to Tonto Dikeh for her foundation; when she pleaded with me to support her pet project. It has however come to my knowledge that Bobrisky was actually at loggerheads with Tonto Dikeh; and resorted to use my name to discredit her before the general public. I want the general public to know that Tonto DIkeh is just a friend; like every other friends I have both within and outside Nigeria; and there is nothing hidden in my friendship with Tonto Dikeh or anyone whatsoever.

Therefore, I am using this medium to sound a note of warning to Bobrisky; to desist from mentioning my name in any fight he might have with Tonto Dikeh or anyone whatsoever; as he is not my friend and I do not waste my precious time on frivolities. Any further attempt by Bobrisky to drag me into his issues will be addressed by my lawyers in court. PS. I want it to be in the public; that I, Ismail Mustapha, as a devoted Muslima and a family man have never and will never associate myself with homosexuality; and My faith forbids it.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now