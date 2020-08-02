Mompha, Femi, Rema, Woli and BBNaija hug the headlines. See other gists we tracked

MUSILIU OBANIKORO

Erstwhile Minister of State for Defense and onetime Nigeria High Commissioner to Ghana, Senator Musibau Obanikoro turned 60-years-old recently but the milestone birthday was bereft of the usual fanfare and celebration.

We gather that instead of hosting friends to a lavish party to mark his new age, the politician was limited to receiving birthday wishes from far and wide, as politicians and business associates showered him with accolades.

Obanikoro was celebrated in good health by family members albeit in a low-key event due to the lingering COVID-19 pandemic which has necessitated social distancing measures.

FEMI KUTI

Afrobeat musician, Femi Kuti has revealed his intention to get one of his most successful albums titled “Shoki Shoki” on the popular digital music platform, Apple Music.

Celebrity Gist can confirm that the musician made his intention known on Twitter while responding to questions from a fan on why the album was not on the Apple music streaming platform.

“Working on putting the album there…Give us a little more time please,” Femi Kuti wrote in response to the fan’s question on the song produced by Sodi and released in 1998 on Barclay, a French record label.

EBENEZER OBEY

Veteran highlife/Juju musician, Ebenezer Obey nicknamed “Chief Commander” has opened up on his thoughts on the trend of old men seeking the hands of younger women in marriage.

The MFR national award holder in an interview lambasted old men who go after young women for marriage noting that young ladies just starting life should be left for their peers and not married off to old men.

When asked on plans to remarry and if it would be a young lady, he quipped: “Marry a young lady?

“It’s a foolish old man that will say he wants to marry a young lady. The young lady has just started her life and definitely is virile and strong. Someone like me should be thinking of a woman who is 60 or above. And when I do it soon, everyone will know.”

He said the companionship of a wife is a good thing and not against God’s rule.

“I can marry at any time, not just for the sake of marriage, but for the sake of companionship. What else do I want? I have children, grandchildren and even great-grandchildren.”

REMA

Supreme Mavin Dynasty (SMD) artist, Rema has revealed his intention to collaborate with international music stars including; Rihanna and Canadian rapper, Drake.

The ‘Dumebi’ crooner who was recently listed by popular men’s publication, GQ Magazine, as one of the ‘27 musicians to make 2020 better’, referencing the fact that the musician has already been endorsed by Barack Obama, who featured his track ‘Iron Man’ on his 2019 playlist, says the both Rihanna and drake have reached out to him for collaborations.

“I hope to take Afrobeats to the world and also put my hometown Benin city on the map, however my fans would have to wait till it comes even though the artistes have reached out to me,” he revealed recently.

WOLI AROLE

These are exciting time for comedian and actor, Oluwatoyin Bayegun better known as Woli Arole as his debut movie ‘The Call’ premiered on Netflix last week.

Reports say that the movie which tells the tale of a never-do-well guy and his group of like-minded friends on their quest for wealth, made a debut on Netflix and within three days, the movie began to top the movie chart.

Speaking on the movie which features actors like Hafeez Oyetoro (saka), Samuel Ajibola (spiff), Kevin Ikeduba and Damilare Osundare (Asiricomedy), among others, Woli Arole said being the executive producer and actor in the movie gives him great delight.

“I am so so happy. To all the team and crew I am grateful. We are the winning team. My director Abinibi, this is just the beginning. To our producer Olojede visuals, more wins. Tell a friend to tell a friend “The Call” is on NETFLIX!’’

BBNAIJA

The pressure on the Big Brother Naija housemates is about to tip over with viewers set to witness the first installment of eviction in the fifth season of the reality TV show set to take place in the house after two weeks grace by the organisers.

We can confirm that housemates are already edgy about their fates after host of the show Ebuka revealed that the four housemates with the least number of audience votes will now have their fates determined by the other housemates before they are evicted from the house.

Head of house, Lucy and her deputy Prince are exempted as they both automatically gained immunity from eviction but the quartet of Kaisha (who feels that the housemates have ganged up against her) Brighto, Tochi and Tolanibaj are all walking a tight and may be evicted tonight unless their number of audience votes improves.

MOMPHA AND ADEHERSELF

Alleged internet fraudster, Mompha has set social media platform, Twitter on an overdrive after he paid a visit to social media influencer Adeherself who was recently released from the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Mompha, who has also been a guest of EFCC holding cell, went to pay Adeherself a visit and shared the video on his Instatories and as usual, the development has got many, especially critics, talking on social media.

Recall that Adeherself had been in EFCC custody since July 7 for alleged possession of fraudulent documents but she finally regained her freedom on July 24 after meeting her bail conditions.

