Mompha’s absence stalls trial for alleged N6bn fraud

The absence of social media celebrity, Ismaila Mustapha aka Mompha, on Thursday stalled his trial for alleged N6 billion fraud at the Lagos State Special Offences Court, Ikeja.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arraigned Mompha and his company, Ismalob Global Investment Limited on an eight-count charge of fraud and money laundering on January 12.

Other charges include retention of proceeds of criminal conduct, use of property derived from an unlawful act, possession of documents containing false pretences and failure to disclose assets.

The commission had on June 10 accused the defendant of flouting the court order by travelling to Dubai with a new international passport.

At Thursday’s proceeding, the defence counsel, Gboyega Oyewole (SAN), urged the court to grant him one week to verify the prosecution’s claims.

He had earlier asked the court to stand down the matter because the defendant was working on a plea bargain.

The counsel said his client would be in court by the time the case was called again.

He said: “My lord, we pray for a stand down of this matter because we are working on a plea bargain. I addition to that, I am a little bit under the weather.

“The defendant will be present in court by the time we are back my lord.”

The EFCC counsel, Rotimi Oyedepo, did not object to the submission of the defence counsel and urged the court to give them time to manage the information they had.

“My Lord, we have to manage the information we have at hand,” Oyedepo said.

Justice Mojisola Dada thereafter adjourned the case till June 22 for consideration of the defence report.

