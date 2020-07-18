Mompha’s bureau de change not registered, Uncle tells court

Alhaji Ahmadu Mohammed, who is an uncle to Ismaila Mustapha alias Mompha, on Friday testified in his alleged cyber fraud trial.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) presented Mohammed as the 10th prosecution witness against Mompha before Justice A.M. Liman of the Federal High Court, sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos.

The Lagos zonal office of the commission is prosecuting Mompha alongside his company, Ismalob Global Investment Limited on an amended 22-count charge, bordering on cyber fraud and money laundering to the tune of N33 billion.

At Friday’s proceeding, prosecution counsel, Rotimi Oyedepo, invited Mohammed.

In his evidence, Mohammed told the court that he and one other person were directors at Ismalob Global Investment Limited, but that Mompha was the sole signatory to the account of the company, domiciled in Fidelity Bank.

He said Mompha had 600.000 shares in the company while the two other directors’ were worth 200,000 each.

Ahmadu also told the court that his job was to buy the Euro equivalent of the money sent to Mompha and send back in cash to the recipient, on Mompha’s directives.

He also revealed that the company whose operations commenced in December, 2015 was not a registered bureau de change.

Ahmadu, on cross-examination by the defence lawyer, Gboyega Oyewole (SAN) said there was no link between Ismalob Global Investment Limited and Mompha BDC, adding that the former was a separate company.

Meanwhile, Justice Liman adjourned till July 24, 2020 for hearing on an application filed by Mompha through the defence counsel for the release of his properties, seized by the EFCC.

