Monarch imposes curfew, as two persons killed in clash between Oyo community youths and customs officials

No fewer than two persons have been reportedly killed in Saki, Oyo State following a clash between some youths in the town and men of the Nigeria Customs Service on Thursday.

The fracas ensued when a driver suspected to have smuggled some bags of rice was chased and allegedly killed by some customs officers in the process.

This led to retaliation by Saki youths who were said to have set the NCS office ablaze while killing one of the officers.

Following the incident, the Director of Media of the Okere Palace, Mr Akeem Olabisi, said that the “Kabiyesi has imposed a curfew, which starts from 7pm. This was done to prevent the situation from degenerating.”

The traditional ruler, Oba Khalid Olabisi, Okere of Saki also imposed curfew from 7pm on Thursday.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Mr Olugbenga Fadeyi, also confirmed the clash.

Mr Fadeyi stated that one resident was killed in the violent attack

