MONARCHS’ MURDER: Imo fast becoming a burning hell under Uzodinma – IPOB

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) on Sunday condemned the murder of traditional rulers in Imo State.

The group was reacting to Friday’s murder of the traditional ruler of Atta ancient kingdom in the Njaba local government area of the state, Eze Edwin Azike.

The body of Azike, who was abducted on Thursday, was found at a market square in the area on Friday.

Gunmen on Sunday abducted two monarchs during attacks on the state.

The abducted monarchs were Eze Acho Ndukwe of Amagu Ihube and Eze Paul Ogbu of Ihitte Ihube both in Okigwe LGA.

In a statement issued IPOB by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, IPOB said Imo State is fast becoming another burning hell under Governor Hope Uzodinma’s watch.

The group accused the Police in Imo State and the state government of doing nothing to check the activities of criminals in Njaba LGA, particularly in the Egwuedo community.

The statement read: “The global family of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) under the command and leadership of our great leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, strongly condemns the gruesome murder of the traditional ruler of Njaba by unknown gunmen created by evil politicians in Imo State.

“We discovered that Hope Uzodimma led Imo State and the Police in Imo State are enjoying the handiwork of the monsters they created, incubated and nourishing in their desperation to demonize IPOB and ESN. This time around, we are surprised they claimed IPOB and ESN were responsible for the killing of the monarch, but they know those in Njaba committing the heinous crimes and allowing them to be free.

“Things are going wrong in Imo State because of threats the government of the state gave all traditional rulers and stakeholders in the state. If not, how can four traditional rulers be killed on Njaba in the last three months and no single arrest was made by the police and the state government led by Uzodimma?”

