MONEY LAUNDERING: Court adjourns retrial of ex-Gov Babangida Aliyu

Justice A.B. Aliyu of the Federal High Court, Minna, Niger State has adjourned the re-trial proceedings of former governor of Niger State, Dr Muazu Babangida Aliyu and Umar Muhammad Nasko, which the court struck out on June 19, 2020.

When the matter came up on Wednesday, the court adjourned hearing till October 13, 2020.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) filed a motion for the relisting of the criminal matter between the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the former governor and Nasko.

Both men are first and second defendants respectively, in an amended three-count charge of money laundering and breach of trust.

The EFCC served the motion for the relisting of the matter on the defendants through their counsels.

The prosecution counsel, G. K. Latona reminded the court that the prosecution applied for the motion on June 19, 2020, filed it on June 22, 2020 and served the defendants on June 24, 2020.

“My lord the processes were actually served on the respondents as far as June 24, 2020 via their counsels. This morning in court, both parties through their counsels served us respectfully at about 9:10am and 9:25am.

“In the circumstances, it has become imperative to apply to the High Court of Niger State for the certified copies of the proceeding. And in the circumstances, it has become imperative to get an adjournment. My lord the scenario applies for a short adjournment,” the prosecution counsel stated.

While counsel to the first defendant, Olajide Ayodele, SAN, did not object to the prosecution’s application for adjournment, counsel to the second defendant, Mamman Mike Usman objected.

On their part, the defence counsels applied for the release of defendants’ travel documents, with counsel to the second defendant noting that the defendants have not been able to travel for three years, while counsel to the first defendant assured the court that they would provide the defendants anytime the court demanded.

While prosecution counsel objected to the application for the release of the defendants’ travel documents,

The judge adjourned the matter till October 13.

