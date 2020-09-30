MONEY LAUNDERING: Court adjourns Suswam’s trial till October 15 | Ripples Nigeria

Justice Ramat Mohammed of Federal High Court, Abuja, on Wednesday adjourned the trial of former governor of Benue State, Gabriel Suswam, for alleged money laundering till October 15.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arraigned Suswam and the state’s former Commissioner for Finance, Okolobia Okpanachi on a nine-count charge of money laundering.

The commission alleged that the duo diverted N3.1 billion proceeds of the sale of shares of Benue State Investment Company to personal use.

At Wednesday’s proceedings, the prosecution counsel, Rotimi Jacobs (SAN), asked the court to adjourn the case.

Jacobs told the judge that he needed to reconcile the exhibits presented in court during the previous hearing of the case.

He said: “All the exhibits have been retendered, changed to another exhibit in another court. They have been given a different identity. Some documents changed, were added and some excluded. So we need to meet to reconcile exhibits that were before my lord before we can decide on the way forward.”

The prosecutor also declared his intention to amend some aspects of the charge.

Suswam’s counsel, Joseph Daudu (SAN), before conceding to the prosecution for adjournment of the case, argued that the court clerk knew what to do “even if the exhibits have been defaced.”

He also noted that it was the prosecution’s right to amend charges at any time so long as such amendment did not conflict with the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA) 2015.

