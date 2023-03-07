Money laundering: Court threatens to dismiss Keyamo’s suit against Atiku

Justice James Omotoso of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Tuesday, threatened to strike out a suit filed by the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Mr. Festus Keyamo, against former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

Keyamo had in the suit marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/84/2023 accused the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in the February 25 presidential election of money laundering.

He is seeking an order of the court compelling the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC), and the Code of Conduct Bureau to arrest, investigate and if found wanting, prosecute Atiku based on an audio recording released by his former aide, Michael Achimugu.

In the audio recording, Achimugu alleged that the former Vice President diverted public funds through several companies during his time in office from 1999 to 2007.

The EFCC, ICPC, and CCB were also listed as defendants in the case.

The judge, who gave the warning at the resumed hearing of the case, said if Keyamo was not ready to diligently prosecute the case, he would strike it out on the next hearing date.

This followed a report by the minister’s counsel, Okechukwu Uju-Azorji, on their inability to Atiku the originating process.

He, therefore, prayed the court for an adjournment to enable him to serve Atiku with the originating process.

Justice Omotosho adjourned the matter till March 23.

