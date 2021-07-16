Politics
MONEY LAUNDERING: Ex-gov Nyako, son know fate July 19
Justice Okon Abang of the Federal High Court, Abuja, has fixed July 19 for ruling on either the no-case submission filed by former governor of Adamawa State, Murtala Nyako, or the substantive case.
The judge fixed the date after counsels to parties in the case concluded arguments on the no-case-submission filed by the ex-governor.
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arraigned Nyako and his son, Abdul-Aziz, on a 37-count charge of criminal conspiracy, stealing, abuse of office and money laundering in 2015.
Other defendants in the case are – Inare Zulkifik Abba, Abubakar Aliyu, Sebore Farms, and Extension Limited, Pagado Fortunes Limited, Blue Opal Limited, Tower Assets Management Limited, and Crust Energy Limited.
The commission accused the defendants of converting some funds belonging to the Adamawa State government to their personal uses.
Court grants EFCC's prayer to close case against Nyako, others
At the resumed hearing on the matter Friday, counsel for Nyako, Ibrahim Isiaku (SAN), told the court that all the cases cited by the prosecution in support of its case were irrelevant.
He stressed that for a charge relating to money laundering to thrive, it must be proved that the money laundered is a subject of an illegal act.
He said the prosecution has not provided such evidence to support its claim against the ex-governor and urged the court to uphold the no-case submission and dismiss the case.
The EFCC counsel, Oluwaleke Atolagbe, prayed the court to dismiss the no-case submission and order the defendants to open their defence.
Justice Abang directed counsels to submit copies of fresh information listed to support their case.
