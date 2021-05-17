MONEY LAUNDERING: JUSUN strike stalls hearing of EFCC report on Diezani’s extradition process | Ripples Nigeria

The ongoing strike by the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) on Monday stalled the hearing of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) report on ongoing efforts to extradite a former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Alison-Madueke, to Nigeria to face trial for alleged money laundering.

Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu of the Federal High Court, Abuja, had fixed May 17 for the EFCC to give its report on the process for the extradition of the ex-minister from the United Kingdom.

The commission had accused Alison-Madueke, who fled to the UK in 2015 of fraud and money laundering.

The EFCC Chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa, said last month the anti-graft agency had recovered $153 million from the flamboyant ex-minister.

He said the commission had also secured the final forfeiture of over 80 properties in Nigeria valued at about $80 million from Alison-Madueke who has been living abroad since she left office six years ago.

The EFCC chief reaffirmed the commission’s readiness to bring the Rivers State-born ex-minister to Nigeria to face trial for alleged corruption while in office.

