MONEY LAUNDERING: Kalu knows fate Monday

The Federal High Court, Abuja, will on Monday, rule on the suit filed by former governor of Abia State, Orji Uzor Kalu, seeking to stop the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) from trying him for alleged money laundering.

Justice Inyang Ekwo had on July 2 fixed the date after the parties adopted the processes on the suit.

The court bailiff had sent the notice on the ruling to Kalu and EFCC through their lawyers.

The Federal High Court, Lagos, had on December 5, 2019 sentenced the ex-governor to 12 years imprisonment for fraud and money laundering.

He was convicted for converting N7.1 billion belonging to the Abia State government into his personal use.

But his conviction was quashed by the Supreme Court five months later.

READ ALSO: EFCC to re-arraign Kalu for alleged money laundering

In a unanimous decision by a seven-member panel led by Justice Amina Augie, the apex court held that the lower court acted without jurisdiction when it convicted Kalu, his firm, Slok Nigeria Limited, and former Commissioner for Finance in Abia State, Jones Udeogu.

The Supreme Court also ordered a fresh trial of the defendants.

However, in the application filed by his counsel, Prof. Awa Kalu, the ex-governor asked the court to stop his trial on the ground that he had been tried and convicted on the same charges.

He cited Section 36 (9) of the 1999 Constitution which stipulates that no Nigerian shall be subjected to double jeopardy to back his arguments.

Join the conversation

Opinions