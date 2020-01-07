Money, women root cause of P-Square separation —Omokri

Reno Omokri, a former aide to ex-president Goodluck Jonathan, has made an attempt to provide answers for the cause of the separation between the warring brothers; Peter and Paul Okoye better known as P-Square.

The author and social media critic took to popular micro-blogging platform, Twitter, on Tuesday to suggest that money and women may be the root cause of the separation of the brothers who parted ways as a music group, two years ago.

Using the warring brothers as an example in the tweet about how to sustain a long comradeship, Omokri said for one to maintain brotherhood and friendship then that person must learn to compartmentalise his or her life.

Omokri wrote on Twitter; “Money and women can separate even twins. No need to look too far. Think of P-Square. If you want your brotherhood and friendship to last, compartmentalise your life. Have boundaries between love and financial life separate and family and friendships.”

READ ALSO: Mr P of ex-P-Square threatens to sue promoter for using his photo to sell brother’s show

RIPPLES NIGERIA had reported that the pair of Peter and Paul Okoye started severing business ties with each other in September 2017, when Peter posted a Snapchat video revealing that he is in Philadelphia on his own for a solo show – without his twin brother, Paul.

A week before that, Paul told fans expecting the pair to appear for their tour of the US and Canada that the tour will no longer take place and ever since, both brothers have been promoting their solo careers on social media.

The feud among the brothers came to a climax in the same month of September when Peter took the final step to confirm the split of the group after he sent a termination letter to the law chambers of their counsel, Festus Keyamo requesting that he be set free from whatever contractual agreement that binds him with his twin brother.

Join the conversation

Opinions