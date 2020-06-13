Monguno residents hide in bushes as Boko Haram, Nigerian soldiers exchange gunfire

Members of the terrorist group, Boko Haram and Nigerian soldiers on Saturday engaged each exchanging gunfire in Monguno, Borno State.

As at the time this report was filled the battle was still ongoing with residents of the area running into the bushes to take refuge.

Ripples Nigeria learnt that the terrorist group attacked soldiers at a checkpoint in Monguno at about around 12:30pm on Saturday.

They were said to have opened fire on soldiers who responded by firing back at them.

However, the insurgents, who had already sneaked into the town, overpowered the soldiers, forcing the security operatives to retreat to the headquarters of sector 3.

The soldiers, it was further learnt, then reinforced and resumed the exchange of gunfire with the insurgents.

