Monza stun Juventus to clinch first-ever Serie A win

Massimiliano Allegri’s concerns were increased when newly promoted Monza defeated Juventus to earn their first ever Serie A victory.

In the second half, Christian Gytkjaer scored the game-winning goal to give Monza its first victory of the year and lift them off the bottom of the standings.

In the first half against Juventus, Angel di Maria received his 10th career dismissal.

Last year, Monza received their first promotion to Serie A.

Silvio Berlusconi, a former Italian prime minister, owns the team, which was denied automatic promotion but won the playoffs.

Read Also: Di Maria joins Juventus on free transfer after leaving PSG

Centre-back Italian internationals Matteo Pessina and Stefano Sensi are also on the team along with Pablo Mari, who is on loan from Arsenal.

With five minutes left, Monza substituted Samuele Birindelli, the son of former Juve defender Alessandro Birindelli.

Meanwhile, Juventus’ season has gotten off to a rocky start, and manager Allegri’s job is in jeopardy.

With just two victories in seven games, the team is now in ninth place in Serie A. They have also dropped points in their first two matches in the Champions League.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now