Monza stun Juventus to clinch first-ever Serie A win
Massimiliano Allegri’s concerns were increased when newly promoted Monza defeated Juventus to earn their first ever Serie A victory.
In the second half, Christian Gytkjaer scored the game-winning goal to give Monza its first victory of the year and lift them off the bottom of the standings.
In the first half against Juventus, Angel di Maria received his 10th career dismissal.
Last year, Monza received their first promotion to Serie A.
Silvio Berlusconi, a former Italian prime minister, owns the team, which was denied automatic promotion but won the playoffs.
Centre-back Italian internationals Matteo Pessina and Stefano Sensi are also on the team along with Pablo Mari, who is on loan from Arsenal.
With five minutes left, Monza substituted Samuele Birindelli, the son of former Juve defender Alessandro Birindelli.
Meanwhile, Juventus’ season has gotten off to a rocky start, and manager Allegri’s job is in jeopardy.
With just two victories in seven games, the team is now in ninth place in Serie A. They have also dropped points in their first two matches in the Champions League.
