More confusion as APC chairman in Oshiomhole’s ward says he remains suspended

The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ward 10, Etsako local government area of Edo State, Mr. Oshawo Stephen, on Saturday evening dismissed reports that the suspension of the party’s National Chairman of the APC, Adams Oshiomhole, had been lifted.

Stephen, who disclosed this in a statement a few hours after the party’s National Vice Chairman, Hilliard Eta, announced the lifting of the ex-Edo State governor’s suspension, described the claim as a charade.

He said the ward executives who were elected into office in 2018 remained intact and had not been displaced by anybody.

The Secretary of Ward 10, Emuakemeh Sule, had earlier told journalists that 17 out of the 26 ward executive members signed the resolution, lifting Oshiomhole’s suspension.

The APC national chairman was suspended by the party in November last year following his protracted disagreement with the state governor, Godwin Obaseki.

Stephen said: “The suspension of Comrade Adams Oshiomhole by the ward executives remains valid. The statements to the contrary in the media are false and should be disregarded. We stand by our decision and have no reservation on the action as it is in the best interest of the party.

“The ward executives as well as our counterparts at the Etsako West Local Government level stand by the suspension of Comrade Oshiomhole for his divisive role in the crisis rocking the APC in Edo State.”

