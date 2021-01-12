More cracks emerge in PDP, as Cross River tackles Gov Wike

More cracks have continued to emerge in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the government of Cross River has accused, Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike of being behind the crisis rocking the state chapter of the party.

The accusation was made on Monday during a press conference in Abuja by the Director-General of the Cross River Due Process and Price Intelligence Bureau, Alphonsus Eba.

According to Eba, Cross River is a sovereign state like Rivers state and thus, Governor Wike should not stoke the fire in the state because he is one man whom many respect very much in PDP as a leader.

Speaking further during the press conference, Eba kicked against the decision of the Independent National Electoral Commission to issue a Certificate of Return to Agom Jarigbe, to represent Cross River North Senatorial District in the Senate.

Eba said: “There is one big man once you cross the river to the other state, Rivers. I am sure we call him the Governor-General of PDP. He is a very respected and dogged governor of the state, I am sure he has some score to settle with the governor of (my) state.

“In politics, I think like a man who wants the party to be united, he must see to the unity of the party because Cross River is a sovereign state like Rivers state and we expect that he should not stoke the fire in the state because he is one man whom we respect very much in PDP as our leader; because he has fought a lot of battles for us.

“Recently, he was in Edo state to help us get that very big victory; so, he is highly respected. We call on him to sheathe his sword. This is not the time for settlement of scores in Cross River state.”

Recall that the South-West chapter of the PDP has been in crisis over who is the leader of the party in the zone between Makinde and Fayose.

Recently, the faction of the PDP in Ekiti State loyal to Senator Biodun Olujimi backed Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State as the leader of the party in the South-West geopolitical zone.

The party also in a statement dissociated itself from a statement credited to the faction loyal to former Governor Ayodele Fayose, attacking Governor Makinde.

While some state chapters of the party in the zone, including a faction in Ekiti, the Ondo and Osun chapters are backing Fayose, prominent elements in the party in the zone, including former Governor Olagunsoye Oyinlola, are solidly behind Makinde.

