Business
More details emerge on collapse of national grid
On Sunday evening major cities in the country were thrown into darkness with south-east states the worst as the national grid collapsed for the fifth time in 2022.
Ripples Nigeria checks on data from the Nigeria Electricity System Operator an arm of the Federal Government’s power transmission company showed that the grid collapse occurred on Sunday at about 6:32pm
NESO data revealed that the National grid actually crashed from a peak of 3,703 megawatts as at 5am to as low of 9MW on Sunday by 6.49pm.
Read also: Collapse of national grid caused by vandalisation of transmission tower – Power minister
Various Discos including Enugu Electricity Distribution Company Plc, Abuja Electricity Distribution Company, and Kaduna Electricity Distribution Company, among others, had confirmed the grid collapse in various messages on Sunday night.
The Latest data on Monday however revealed that engineers from the Transmission Company of Nigeria have recovered the power generation to the peak of 3,333.60 MW.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: How online fraudsters siphon victims’ funds through ‘SportyBet’ platform
As Nigeria transits into a cashless society, the evolution also creates opportunities for internet scammers to take advantage of unsuspecting...
SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment
In this report, Arinze Chijioke looks at how delays in evacuation of waste in Enugu State encourages indiscriminate waste disposal, its health implications, and how...
SPECIAL REPORT: Illegal miners degrade Ekiti community, engage in child labour
The activities of illegal miners in a community in Ekiti State have caused degradation of the environment, as miners engage...
SPECIAL REPORT: Inside the illegal trading of forest woods in Cross River community
“With a N20,000 bribe, an external buyer can influence the youth in host communities , Cross River State, to cut...
INVESTIGATION: NDDC awards N1bn road contract to poultry farm
The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) in what appears a breach of procurement laws, awarded a contract worth N1.028 billion...