More details emerge on collapse of national grid

On Sunday evening major cities in the country were thrown into darkness with south-east states the worst as the national grid collapsed for the fifth time in 2022.

Ripples Nigeria checks on data from the Nigeria Electricity System Operator an arm of the Federal Government’s power transmission company showed that the grid collapse occurred on Sunday at about 6:32pm

NESO data revealed that the National grid actually crashed from a peak of 3,703 megawatts as at 5am to as low of 9MW on Sunday by 6.49pm.

Read also: Collapse of national grid caused by vandalisation of transmission tower – Power minister

Various Discos including Enugu Electricity Distribution Company Plc, Abuja Electricity Distribution Company, and Kaduna Electricity Distribution Company, among others, had confirmed the grid collapse in various messages on Sunday night.

The Latest data on Monday however revealed that engineers from the Transmission Company of Nigeria have recovered the power generation to the peak of 3,333.60 MW.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now