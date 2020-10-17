More EndSARS protesters attacked, as thugs injure one in Osun

Nigerians protesting and demanding for an end to police brutality have continued to suffer attacks by thugs.

On Saturday morning, the protesters suffered attacks in Osogbo, the Osun State capital, with one of them injured.

The thugs were said to have attacked the peaceful protesters with cutlasses at the popular Ola-Iya junction, in Osogbo.

The injured protester was simply identified as Oloye.

A similar incident was also recorded on Thursday at Alekuwodo area of Osogbo.

Read also: Osinbajo tenders apology over govt’s reaction to #EndSARS

EndSARS protesters had also suffered attacks from thugs in Edo State, Lagos and many other places.

These are aside reports of attacks by security operatives.

More than 10 protesters have been killed by security operatives since the protests started on October 8, 2020.

