More hardship for commuters, as govt plans to divert traffic on Lagos-Ibadan expressway for 10 weeks

The Lagos State Government has announced its intention to divert traffic at the Old Tollgate bus stop down to the Berger section of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway for 10 weeks.

The traffic diversion, according to a statement issued by Lagos Commissioner for Transportation, Dr Frederic Oladeinde, on Friday, would commence from Monday, January 30, 2023, till Friday, April 15, 2023.

The government said the diversion was necessary to ease the continuation of the ongoing rehabilitation of the road by the Federal Ministry of Works.

The statement further hinted that the construction would be carried out in short segments to minimise inconveniences for motorists.

Oladeinde further stated that the U-turn in front of the Lagos State Emergency Centre would be temporarily closed to traffic, adding that motorists on the expressway would be diverted to the next U-turn at the Old Toll Gate by the traffic control point.

He emphasized the traffic from CMD Road, intending to connect 7UP and Motorways on the Lagos-bound carriageway would also make use of the Old Tollgate/Traffic Point U–turn.

The commissioner, thus, appealed to the citizenry to shun indiscriminate stopping, waiting and parking along CMD Road, maintaining that this would ease the efforts of the traffic management team that would be deployed to manage vehicular movement.

