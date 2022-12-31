More intrigues around plot to arrest Emefiele, as northern group urges DSS to ignore court ruling

The plot to arrest the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Godwin Emefiele, over alleged terrorism financing, had taken another dimension, with more moves to ensure he ends up behind bars.

A group under the aegis of Concerned Northern Forum (CNF) has joined the fray, by calling on the Department of State Services (DSS) to appeal the High Court judgement restraining it from arresting Emefiele.

A High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) had recently issued an order restraining the DSS and its agents from arresting, detaining or restricting the movement of Emefiele.

Justice M. A. Hassan, who issued the order while ruling on a suit filed by the Incorporated Trustees of Forum for Accountability and Good Leadership (ITFAGL), said the DSS acted wrongfully and illegally in instigating the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria against Mr. Godwin Emefiele.

However, in a statement made available to newsmen on Friday, the CNF spokesperson, Abdulsalam Mohammed Kazeem, asked the DSS to ignore the order and go ahead with the arrest.

Abdulsalam slammed the CBN Governor for his involvement in partisan politics and called for his immediate sack over the economic crises ravaging the country.

He said: “Mr. Godwin Emefiele should as a matter of urgency be relieved of his duties as the Governor of the apex bank (CBN), as his character and integrity are already questioned.

“His involvement in partisan politics and the spurious investments he has made even in some Nigerian banks makes him unfit to continue as CBN Governor as this contravenes the CBN Act and other extant laws.

“The allegations by Hon. Mohammed Gudaji Kazaure concerning the misappropriation and diversion of stamp duty funds as well as other financial crimes require in-depth investigation.

“It is our position that the CBN Governor should turn himself in to the DSS for questioning, possible arrest, and detention. Failure to do so should be met by a forceful arrest and detention in one of Nigeria’s maximum security prison facilities.”

