More misery on Chelsea as Man City seal 3-1 win at Stamford Bridge

More pressure piles up for manager Frank Lampard after Chelsea lost 3-1 to Manchester City in a Premier League clash at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

City produced a ruthless attacking display to ease past the Blues, who had a higher possession in the game.

The visitors, who were without a number of first-team players who tested positive for coronavirus, scored their three goals in the space of 16 minutes in the first half.

Ilkay Gundogan opened the scoring in the 18th minute before Phil Foden and Kevin de Bruyne netted on 21st and 34th minutes respectively.

Callum Hudson-Odoi then scored a consolation in second-half stoppage time for Chelsea, who drop to eighth.

The result lifts City up to fifth in the table, four points off leaders Liverpool and second-placed Manchester United, and with a game in hand on both their rivals.

