More PDP governors knocking on APC doors – Bello

The Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, said on Thursday more governors elected on the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) platform would follow his Ebonyi State counterpart, Dave Umahi, to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Bello, who featured on a Channels Television programme, Politics Today, said more PDP governors are knocking on the APC doors.

He also claimed that the Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike would join the ruling party.

The Kogi governor described Umahi as a believer in the APC policies and administration even as a member of the opposition party.

He said: “Umahi is with us, others are coming.

“Other governors are already knocking. They are on their way. We will be unveiling them one after the other.

READ ALSO: UMAHI: PDP governors reaffirm commitment to party

“Wike might be the last to join the All Progressives Congress (APC). Others are lining up.”

The Ebonyi governor formally joined the ruling party on Thursday.

He confirmed his switch to the party on Tuesday.

At a press briefing in Abakaliki, Umahi said he dumped the PDP because of the injustice meted out to people of the South-East despite years of loyalty to the party.

Join the conversation

Opinions