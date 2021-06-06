More PDP governors ready to join APC – Ganduje | Ripples Nigeria

The Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, said on Sunday more governors from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have expressed willingness to defect to All Progressives Congress (APC).

Ganduje, according to a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Abba Anwar, stated this when he received members of APC registration/revalidation exercise appeal committee at the Governor’s Lodge in Asokoro, Abuja.

The governor said the party was making arrangements to receive the governors who would defect to APC for a greater Nigeria.

He described the party’s membership registration/ revalidation as a great success.

Ganduje said: “As far as we are concerned, nobody was marginalised in the exercise. For your information, there are indications that more governors are coming to our great party, the APC, from other places. Our internal democracy is waxing stronger day by day.

“I want to use this opportunity to congratulate you for getting us more entrants into our party. We thank you for the good exercise conducted. This makes our party to wax stronger and improve internal democracy.”

The governor, who commended the committee for a great job, said APC was ready to register new members, no matter their position or opinions about the party.

He added: “If some people feel they are marginalised in the exercise, our doors are still open.

“I understand that there is no single petition from Kano forwarded to your committee. So even if somebody comes with a petition please tell that person to come and get registered,” he said.

Two governors had dumped the PDP for APC in the last few months.

The Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi, defected to APC in November last year while his Cross River State counterpart, Ben Ayade, switched to the ruling about three weeks ago.

