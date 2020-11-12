More PDP govs may defect to APC —Fani-Kayode

A former Minister of Aviation and chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Femi Fani-Kayode has warned that more governors elected on the platform of the PDP may defect to the All Progressives Congress (APC)

Fani-Kayode was reacting to a report by a national newspaper that the Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi had concluded plans to defect to the APC.

According to the report, Umahi told the PDP National Working Committee (NWC) members on Tuesday that he would defect to APC, except the PDP zones the 2023 party’s presidential ticket to the South-East.

Describing the development as troubling, in a tweet on Wednesday, the former minister said he was yet to confirm the report, but urged the PDP national leadership to pacify Umahi as more governors in the party might follow the Ebonyi governor to the APC.

Read also: Fani-Kayode faults Buhari, Obasanjo, Jonathan for congratulating Biden

He tweeted: “I urge the leadership of the PDP to do all they can to ensure that he stays. Not only is he a profoundly good man and an excellent Governor but his contributions to the success of the PDP over the last 20 years at various levels is immeasurable and simply extraordinary.

“What makes the matter worse is that other Governors may also contemplate leaving if he does because he has a lot of friends and goodwill amongst them. If that happens it will affect our party’s chances in the 2023 presidential election in a very significant way

“Again, I call on the National Chairman and the NWC of our great party to do all they can to keep Umahi on board.”

Join the conversation

Opinions