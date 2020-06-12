More than 1000 ghost workers uncovered in Kwara UBEB payroll

More than 1000 ghost workers have been uncovered in the payroll of Kwara State Universal Basic Education Board (KWSUBEB).

The Ilorin Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) which made the discovery, also said it had made a cash recovery of over N138 million from the state’s treasury looters.

Head, Ilorin Zonal Office of the EFCC, Mallam Isyaku Sharu disclosed this in Ilorin on Thursday, February 11, 2020 while speaking with newsmen on the zone’s achievement during the lockdown.

He thumbed up the zone for living up to its responsibilities despite the social restriction and global health challenge posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Read also: Kwara Assembly wants ex-gov, others handed over to EFCC for investigation

“You will recall that the zone had earlier handed over N374,000, 000 to the state Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazak on two occasions. The zone has also uncovered alleged diversion of about N750,000,000 from the Light Up Kwara Project in which about N72,000,000 was used in purchasing a property in Guzape area of Abuja,” Sharu told newsmen.

The EFCC listed its achievements within the past 16 months of operation in the state to includes interim forfeiture of eight residential buildings in the state capital, two residential buildings in Ikoyi, Lagos state, all worth several millions of naira and final forfeiture of several vehicles.

It added that 52 convictions were recorded within the period.

Sharu appealed to the people of the zone to continue to support the EFCC in achieving its goal.

Join the conversation

Opinions