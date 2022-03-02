More than 2,000 civilians killed in Ukraine – UN agency

The United Nations High Commission for Human Rights (UNCHR) said on Wednesday more than 2,000 civilians had been killed in Ukraine since the country was invaded by Russia last week.

The agency said in a statement the victims include women and children.

The statement read: “More than 2,000 Ukrainians died, not counting our defenders.

“Children, women and our defense forces are losing their lives every hour.

“The civilian death toll is growing by the hour and the real toll is likely to be much higher.”

The UN body said on Tuesday at least 136 people had been killed and 400 others injured as Russian troops made incursions into Ukraine.

“These are only the casualties we were able to cross-check, and the real toll is likely to be much higher,” the statement added.

