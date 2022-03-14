More trouble for Abba Kyari, as NDLEA applies to seize assets, property, bank accounts, others

There is more trouble for suspended former leader of the Inspector-General of Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT), DCP Abba Kyari, as the National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), has written to Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, seeking an express approval from the AGF to confiscate properties, assets and bank accounts belonging to the embattled ‘Super Cop.’

The NDLEA’s request which was reportedly filed and dispatched to the office of the AGF last week, followed Kyari’s arraignment by the drug bursting agency on March 7, alongside six other accused following their arrest for dealing in drugs and having links with an international drug cartel.

If the AGF gives the NDLEA’s request, the assets and properties of the ex-IRT boss that could be seized include cash and money in his bank accounts, houses, both residential and commercial, vehicles, real estate, hotels, personal effects such as wristwatches, jewellery and other valuable possessions.

Kyari and his co accused, ACP Sunday Ubia, who was his deputy in the IRT, ASP James Bawa, Inspector Simon Agirigba, Inspector John Nuhu, Chibunna Patrick Umeibe and Emeka Alfonsus Ezenwanne, were slammed with eight-count charges of conspiracy, obstruction, and dealing in cocaine, and other related offences at the Federal High Court, Abuja, by the NDLEA.

He was also indicted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the United States over an alleged involvement in a $1.1m scam perpetrated by international fraudster, Abass Ramon, popularly known Hushpuppi, which led to suspended by the police in July 2021, amidst request by the FBI for his extradition.

Read also: HUSHPUPPI: Malami makes u-turn, exonerates Abba Kyari of money laundering charges in new legal advice

During its initial investigations, the NDLEA said it had allegedly traced the sum of N4.2bn to an account belonging to Kyari’s deputy, Ubua.

It was also discovered that Kyari and Ubua had received a combined N4.2bn in different shady deals while they were still in charge of the IRT team.

According to the NDLEA, the sum of N1.4bn had passed through Kyari’s accounts when he was commander of the IRT, while Ubua received not less than N2.8bn which was traced to eight bank accounts belonging to him.

The agency stated that it suspects the funds may have been from the sale of a huge consignment of tramadol seized by the team at a warehouse from the Amuwo Odofin area of Lagos State because the monies hit the suspects’ account at about the same period of the seizure.

While confirming the NDLEA’s letter requesting the confiscation of Kyari’s assets and bank accounts, its spokesman, Femi Babafemi, said it was a normal and regular procedure for the agency to make such s request.

“It’s a normal procedure to seek approval for a no debit order on suspects’ bank accounts when suspicious transactions are noticed in such accounts,” Babafemi said in a statement.

A senior officer of the agency who preferred anonymity, also confirmed the move, stating that under the NDLEA act, the agency could not just not seize a suspect’s property without the consent of the Attorney-General.

“Under the NDLEA Act, the NDLEA cannot forfeit his assets unless based on the consent of the Attorney-General. The NDLEA wrote last week and the AGF is considering the request.”

