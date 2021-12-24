Business
More trouble for Nigeria as Shell declares Force Majeure on oil exports
Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria (SPDC) Limited, has declared force majeure on exports of Nigerian Forcados crude oil after the obstruction of a tanker path by a malfunctioning barge.
The latest halt adds to Nigeria’s ongoing production issues that have affected the country’s sales.
A statement from the firm, according to Reuters, said the unfortunate incident left the company with no other option than to declare a force majeure on exports of Nigerian Forcados crude oil.
Force majeure refers to a clause in contracts that allows both parties to walk out of the contract when an extraordinary event or circumstance beyond the control of the parties happens.
READ ALSO: Total Energies appoints Shell’s Samba Seye amid rising liabilities
However, SPDC stated that efforts were ongoing to lift the force majeure to resume crude oil lifting from the terminal.
It is believed that at least over 200,000 barrels of oil passes through the terminal currently blocked.
Nigeria has the capacity to produce around 2.2 million – 2.3 million b/d of crude and condensate, but production difficulties has seen Nigeria average 1.5mbpd according to OPEC November data.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURES: Rise in Monkeypox infection troubling Nigeria’s rural population
In this features, Kelechukwu Iruoma goes into the rural communities of Bayelsa State, south-south Nigeria to uncover the plight of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Kwara communities groan as erosion washes away roads, property
For a number of years communities in Ilorin South LGA of Kwara State have had to live with the menace...
SPECIAL REPORT: Lack of legal provisions, cultural sentiments fueling marital r*pe in Nigeria
By Arinze Chijioke In the early days of Sandra Izuckukwu’s marriage in 2019, her husband, Sunday Izuchukwu, did everything she...
INVESTIGATION… LIVES ON THE LINE (IV): Surviving in a dangerous media environment
This investigation is on the unresolved killing of three Nigerian journalists while on assignments between 2019 and 2020. For six...
INVESTIGATION… LIVES ON THE LINE (III): Precious Owolabi was killed covering a protest
This investigation is on the unresolved killing of three Nigerian journalists while on assignments between 2019-2020. For six months, Nigerian...