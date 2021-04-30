More troubles for Actress, Akuapem Poloo, as new complaint filed against her with police | Ripples Nigeria

Entertainment
More troubles for Actress, Akuapem Poloo, as new complaint filed against her with police
Ghanaian actress, Akuapem Poloo has been issued a fresh police complaint, just days after she received bail.
A new police complaint was filed against her by her friend, Derrick Kobina Bonney, popularly known as DKB. He reported her to the police for alleged defamation.
The popular comedian, DKB, had been in charge of donations made to Akuapem when she was sentenced to jail for posing naked in the presence of her child.
The comedian has now said that the actress accused him of squandering monies he solicited on her behalf while she was in prison.
This was after Akuapem Poloo claimed one Mama Alice had accused her of not showing appreciation for the money she donated while she was in prison.
According to Poloo, Mama Alice claimed to have given GH¢4,000 to DKB to be given to her.
To prove her innocence, Akuapem Poloo, in a video, said she has not received any money from DKB and he has also refused to pick her phone calls.
To clear his name, DKB has lodged a complaint asking the police to investigate the matter.
DKB posted his police statement on his Instagram page.
He called the Ghanaian actress “ungrateful” and a “defamer”.
He also said he regrets helping Akuapem, whose real name is Rosemond Alade Brown.
He wrote:
“You can either be ungrateful or a defamer but you decided to be the 2.
“I swear on every sweat, blood and insults I’ve received, the extent to which I went to support is the same extent I’ll go to drag you over this.
“It go over you. Be careful when helping a Ghanaian.
“I’ll really regretted everything.”
Read the statement below.
