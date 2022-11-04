More troubles for Ekweremadu, as Nigerian govt moves to confiscate his 40 properties

The Nigerian government through the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has moved to take hold of 40 properties belonging to the former Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu.

The commission filed an ex-parte motion at the Federal High Court, Abuja on Friday seeking for the forfeiture of the properties located in Lagos, Enugu, Abuja, Dubai, the United Kingdom (UK) and the United States of America (USA).

Ekweremadu is currently being held in custody in the UK and is on trial for alleged human organ trafficking.

Details coming…

