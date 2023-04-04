International
Moroccan activists demand decriminalization of adultery
A panel of Moroccan activists made up of politicians, doctors, and lawyers, have called on the government to decriminalize extramarital relations and adultery.
The panel is also seeking a reform of a series of articles in the Constitution, the Penal Code, and the Family Code which punish persons involved in sexual relations outside of marriage with sentences of up to one year in prison and a fine of up to MAD 1,200.
In an 85-page document, the activists insist that intimate consensual relationships “cannot be prohibited, in accordance with the principles of universal individual liberties that give each citizen the right to freely dispose of their body.”
The activists, however, said they wanted an adaptation of their proposals to Moroccan Muslim society, they suggested imposing financial fines instead of jail terms, and giving betrayed spouses the right to dissolve the marriage in case of adultery.
The panel also said fathers must recognize children born out of wedlock, a case not currently covered by law despite the existence of DNA testing.
“Orienting towards total equality is defended by some ulama. But it seems that for the moment this objective requires a great debate and also needs a longer time to reach a global consensus,” part of the document reads.
