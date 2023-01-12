Morocco announce withdrawal from CHAN 24hrs before tournament begins

Defending champions, Morocco will not be present at this year’s African Nations Championship (CHAN) billed to hold in Algeria as the country has pulled out of the tournament.

The Moroccoan Football Federation (FRMF) has announced through a press release on Thursday that they will not be participating.

The withdrawal is coming just 24 hours before the commencement of the tournament.

The FRMF cited hosts Algeria’s closure of its airspace to Moroccan flights as the reason for pulling out.

“The Moroccan national team is unable to reach (the Algerian city of) Constantine because permission for their flight with Royal Air Maroc, the team’s official transporter, has not been confirmed,” the FRMF football federation said in a statement.

Read Also: 10-man Super Eagles fail to make history as Morocco wins 2018 CHAN

It said the Confederation of African Football (CAF) had informed it last month that Algeria had issued “an authorisation in principle” for the flight.

But the FRMF said it “notes with regret that the definitive authorisation for the flight from Rabat to Constantine has unfortunately not been confirmed”.

Algeria closed its airspace to all Moroccan flights in September 2021, the month after it cut off diplomatic ties with its fellow North African country, accusing it of “hostile acts”.

That was the latest escalation in a long-running rivalry fuelled by the Western Sahara dispute and relations with Israel.

The Moroccan team, which made history last month by becoming the first African or Arab team ever to reach the semi-finals of a World Cup, have won the past two CHAN tournaments.

They were drawn in Group C this time alongside Ghana, Madagascar and Sudan.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now