Morocco hold Croatia to goalless draw at World Cup

Morocco started off their 2022 World Cup campaign with a goalless draw against last edition’s silver winners, Croatia on Wednesday.

The African side were well drilled in the game that took place at Al Bayt Stadium.

Morocco, who have only lost two of their past 40 games across three years, were impressive in the game, but failed to create clear-cut opportunities.

The other teams of Group F, Belgium play Canada, will face each other later on Wednesday.

Croatia will play Canada in their next match on Sunday, while Morocco face Belgium on the same day.

