Morocco records first case of coronavirus, as WHO says African countries will soon be able to test for the virus

Health authorities in the North African country of Morocco have confirmed its first case of the deadly coronavirus also known as COVID-19 which has quickly spread across the globe and has claimed thousands of lives.

The case of coronavirus was confirmed on Monday evening when a Moroccan citizen living in Italy returned home with the virus and was immediately transferred to a hospital in Rabat for treatment.

According to state-owned Maghreb Agency Press, the case of the Moroccan citizen was confirmed after tests at the Institut Pasteur-Maroc returned positive, however the health condition of the patient is not critical.

READ ALSO: CORONAVIRUS: Indonesia announces first 2 cases, Iran records 11 more deaths

Meanwhile, the World Health Organization’s regional director for Africa says she expects that all nations in sub-Saharan Africa will be able to test for the coronavirus “within a couple of weeks”.

Matshidiso Moeti told the BBC on Monday that 33 countries in the region already had the facilities in place. A month ago only Senegal and South Africa did.

“We expect in the next couple of weeks that all 47 of our member states will have the facilities to diagnose this virus,” she said.

Join the conversation

Opinions