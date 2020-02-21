Morocco to host Nigeria, 42 other AfriLabs member countries. See take-home for all stakeholders

Pan-Africa incubation network and entrepreneurial support group, AfriLabs, has announced Morocco as host for its 2020 edition of the annual community gathering.

The group, which is a network organization of 174 innovation centres across 45 African countries, seeks to engage tech stakeholders and entrepreneurs leading innovation in Africa.

During the meet-up, delegates will deliberate on the key drivers of growth to be explored by African, going further to present opportunities to assess scopes for scaling up sustainable

innovations that are sustainable and impactful on a larger scale through the AfriLabs network.

Observably, recent trends within the African tech space are testaments to how the continent has drifted off from remaining a spectator lost watching the technological revolution, to becoming an active hub where innovations are incubated and sold to the rest of the world.

GitHub’s Omoju Miller is right saying Africa is the new San Francisco as it leaps to drive its technological course, championing social development.

“We are the at edge of another kind of technology frontier, and this time around, it is not happening in San Francisco, it is taking place in Africa,” she had said.

However commendable, Africa must do more than just host talk sessions. The continent must, in addition to investing in tech, leverage and engage its youth force to build capacity. And, in fact, hands off (maybe not completely) the tech sector and resources to them as they belong to the most active percentage of Africa’s population, competitive by nature and disruptive to lead change.

