Tech
Morocco’s Al Mada launches $110m investment fund for Africans. 1 other thing and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today.
1. Morocco’s Al Mada launches $110m investment fund for Africans
Al Mada, a Morocco-based investment company, has launched a US$110 million pan-African venture capital fund.
The fund, according to the investment company, will be invested in fast-growing startups across the continent.
The company is controlled by the Moroccan royal family, and remains one of the largest private investment funds in Africa.
With an ambition to scale African venture, the new fund aims to attract innovative investors and take part in the exponentially-growing African startup landscape.
The fund is expected to focus on tech startup across the continent, with special interest in tech or tech-enabled startups in industries including financial services, health, logistics, education, and renewable energy.
Tech Trivia: Which of the following allows a hardware device to work with a computer?
A Assembler
B Interpreter
C Driver
D Keylogger
Answer: See end of post
READ ALSO: Kenyan fintech startup, Cashlet, launches micro-saving service. 2 other things and a trivia
2. Grindstone accelerator opens call for applications
South Africa-based company, Grindstone, has opened call for applications for its latest business accelerator.
The initiative seeks to offer startups access to a structured entrepreneurship development programme.
The accelerator is a structured entrepreneurship development programme co-owned by VC fund manager Knife Capital and Thinkroom Consulting, and principally funded by SA SME Fund.
Will Green, the programme director of Grindstone, while speaking on the development, noted that the ambition of the initiative was to help startups gain stability.
He said: “Almost a decade of growing businesses has realised an impressive alumni that has raised just less than two billion rand in venture capital and exits.
“Grindstone experts provide these technology companies with all the necessary support to build a foundation for growth so that they become more investable, sustainable, marketable and exit-ready.”
Trivia Answer: Driver
A driver, or device driver, is a software program that enables a specific hardware device to work with a computer’s operating system. Drivers may be required for internal components, such as video cards and optical media drives, as well as external peripherals, such as printers and monitors.
Most modern hardware is “plug and play,” meaning the devices will work without requiring driver installation.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURE… Hard job, low income: Agony of Nigerian commercial drivers
Amid increase in fuel price over the years, coupled with bad roads and insecurity in Nigeria, many commercial drivers have...
INVESTIGATION: Health workers still collect bribes, issue covid-19 cards without vaccination
In the midst of a pandemic that has ravaged the entire globe killing hundreds of people, governments all over the...
FEATURE…The plight of Kwara communities without potable water, govt presence
With a piteous voice and teary eyes, Isiaku Ajarat reflected on some of the challenges she had faced while trekking...
FEATURES: Rise in Monkeypox infection troubling Nigeria’s rural population
In this features, KELECHUKWU IRUOMA goes into the rural communities of Bayelsa State, south-south Nigeria to uncover the plight of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Kwara communities groan as erosion washes away roads, property
For a number of years communities in Ilorin South LGA of Kwara State have had to live with the menace...