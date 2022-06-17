Morocco’s Jobop secures $1m in seed round. 1 other story and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today

1. Morocco’s Jobop secures $1M in a seed round

A Morocco-based on demand temporary staffing platform, Jobop, has announced raising a $1 million seed round led by Azur Innovation Fund.

Adnane Filali, General Partner at Azur Innovation Fund confirmed the development in a statement on Friday.

According to Adnane, the Casablanca-based startup connects temporary workers with leading companies while leveraging the use of technology.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that the round saw participation from Plug and Play, and some other business angels.

Launched in 2021, the startup has connected companies with semi-skilled temporary workers through its proprietary algorithm, in many sectors across the country.

Adnane, while commenting on the investment fund, said: “We are thrilled to invest in Jobop and support them in their ambition of becoming the leading temp staffing company in Africa.

“Not only are they building a robust business but will also be having an important social impact by providing jobs to thousands of Africans.”

Tech Trivia: Which of the following is an example of a CAN network?

A. A bluetooth network between smartphone and smartwatch

B. A home network with multiple wireless devices

C. A university network created for students

D. A company network that spans multiple buildings

Answer: see end of post

2. European e-grocery company, Rohlik, closes $231m series D fund.

An European e-grocery technology company, Rohlik, has closed a €220 million ($231 million) series D fund led by Sofina.

The company’s founder and CEO Tomáš Čupr made the announcement on Friday, noting that Index Ventures participated in the series D round.

Rohlik Group, which is a European technology company in e-grocery, brings about a digital revolution whilst accelerating and redefining the retail food industry.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that Rohlik has presence in the Czech Republic, Hungary, Austria and Germany, with interest to pivot into Romania, Italy and Spain in 2022.

The company was founded by serial entrepreneur, Tomáš Čupr, in 2014.

Čupr said that the new funding will help the company stay competitive in the market.

He said: “Series D in this tough market is a great achievement for Rohlik and the entire team.

“Without our great people, we wouldn’t be in this position. This raise gives us a chance to emerge as a category winner in the next few years and I am excited about what lies ahead.”

Trivia Answer: A university network created for students

CAN Stands for “Campus Area Network.” A CAN is a network that covers an educational or corporate campus. Examples include elementary schools, university campuses, and corporate buildings.

A campus area network is larger than a local area network LAN since it may span multiple buildings within a specific area. Most CANs are comprised of several LANs connected via switches and routers that combine to create a single network.

By Kayode Hamsat

