Moses ‘devastated’ to lose Europa final, says Inter ‘gave everything’ to win

Nigerian winger, Victor Moses has expressed his disappointment over Inter Milan’s defeat to Sevilla in the final of the Europa League.

Moses played a substitute role in the game played in Cologne last Friday, which saw Sevilla emerge as champions after a 3-2 victory over Inter.

Serie A side Inter were hoping to break a nine-year jinx of being without a trophy, but failed to beat the ‘Kings’ of Europa, who went on to secure a record-extending sixth title.

Moses, who joined Inter on loan from Chelsea last January, said the team gave everything to win, but alas.

“Devastated to lose the final on Friday. We gave everything but it just wasn’t to be,” Moses wrote on social media.

“Thank you so much to all of the fans for your amazing support for the team during the season.”

Moses is set to leave the Antonio Conte side this summer.

The 29-year-old provided three assists in 20 appearances across all competitions for the Nerazzurri.

