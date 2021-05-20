Moses signs permanent deal with Spartak after completing loan stay | Ripples Nigeria

Former Super Eagles winger, Victor Moses has signed a permanent deal with Russian Premier League club Spartak Moscow.

Moses linked up with the Moscow club from Chelsea on a one-year loan deal last summer with the option of a permanent transfer afterward.

Spartak have now taken the option and will pay €4.5m for Moses, according to various European papers.

Moses spent the first half of last season on loan with Turkish club Fenerbahce, before moving to Inter Milan.

The permanent deal with Spartak brings to an end a run of six loan moves from Stamford Bridge by the ex-Nigeria international.

Moses, 30, scored four goals and recorded four assists in the just concluded Russian Premier League season.

Spartak Moscow will compete in the Champions League next season after finishing in second position in the the 2020/21 campaign.

