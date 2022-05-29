Moses stars as Spartak beat Dinamo to win first Russian Cup in 19yrs

Nigerian winger, Victor Moses helped his club Spartak Moscow to clinch the Russian Cup as they defeated their city rivals Dinamo Moscow 2-1 in the final on Sunday.

Moses was in action for 90 minutes and the victory meant Spartak won a first Cup title since 2003, and it was their 14th in the history of the competition.

Moses, who has retired from the Super Eagles since 2018, has now won his first trophy since joining the Russian topflight club.

It was Aleksandr Sobolev who opened the scoring for Spartak in the 10th minute of the game before Arsen Zakharyan drew level for Dinamo early in the second half.

Spartak Moscow sealed the win in the 72nd minute when the ball went off the boot of Quincy Promes.

Dinamo Moscow had a golden opportunity to equalize when they were awarded a penalty but Daniil Fomin missed it nine minutes into added time.

The winner of the Russian Cup ordinarily got a spot in the UEFA Europa League group stage.

However, all Russian clubs, as well as the national teams, have been barred from European competition due to the country’s invasion of Ukraine.

Moses scored three goals, provided five assists in 34 appearances in all competitions this season.

