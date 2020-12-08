Most Almajiris are from Niger Republic, Chad, Cameroun —Ganduje

Kano State Governor Abdullahi Ganduje has said that most Almajiris seen roaming the streets in Kano and other northern states came from neighbouring countries.

According to Ganduje, the majority of the Almajiris came from Niger Republic, Chad and Northern Cameroun.

Almajiri is the term used for pupils in Quranic schools. They usually roam the streets with plates begging for food and alms.

Ganduje, who spoke on Monday at a

three-day retreat organised by the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) in Kano and themed ‘Enhancing basic education in Nigeria towards a robust institutional strengthening and effective stakeholder engagement’ said:

READ ALSO: Kano prepares to repatriate 2,000 more Almajiris

“A lot of them (Almajiris) are foreigners from Niger Republic, Chad and Cameroun.

“From the survey we have conducted, most of the Almajiris roaming our streets are from Niger, Chad and the northern part of Cameroun.”

Ganduje said his main priorities in the education sector remained free and compulsory primary and secondary school education, as well as the transformation of the Almajiri education system.

Join the conversation

Opinions