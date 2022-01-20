Most Nigerian govs should be nowhere near power —NEF spokesman —Baba-Ahmed

A chieftain of the Northern Elders Forum (NEF), Dr. Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, says 90% of present governors in the country have no business being anywhere near power.

Baba-Ahmed, who is the Director of Advocacy for the NEF, while delivering a lecture at the 19th edition of the Daily Trust Dialogue in Abuja on Thursday, said his submission was based on the fact that most of the governors in Nigeria were not prepared for governance when they found themselves thrust into power and therefore, had nothing to offer the people.

“Some Nigerian governors, I will say 90% of them, don’t have the preparation, the background and the competencies to govern.

“They have no business being anywhere near power,” the NEF spokesman said.

READ ALSO: Baba-Ahmed criticising Buhari because he does not get favours again —BMO

“We have the wrong people wielding power over people that are desperate for new and effective leadership, a development that was not good enough.

“What is it that makes it impossible to reduce the powers or to regulate the powers of governance and restructure the country? But this is a word that is anathema to a lot of people in power today,” he added.

Baba-Ahmed also called for the restructuring of the country, insisting that what the country needs now was to put the federal system on the table and ask “what is wrong?” with the system.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now